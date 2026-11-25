Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy will conclude his tenure after more than 11 years with the company. Krishnamurthy led Flipkart through rapid expansion, growing the company more than fivefold under his leadership and strengthening its position as one of India's leading e-commerce firms. "Flipkart today announced that Kalyan Krishnamurthy is concluding his tenure as CEO after more than eleven years with the company," the Walmart-owned firm said.

Krishnamurthy's contribution extends beyond business growth

The company said Krishnamurthy's contribution extended beyond business growth, with flagship sale event The Big Billion Days becoming synonymous with India's festive shopping season.

During his tenure, Flipkart expanded its reach across the country, introduced several industry-first innovations and built new capabilities and services for consumers and sellers.

It added that his focus on governance and operational discipline helped shape the development of the country's digital commerce ecosystem while creating opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and millions of consumers.

"Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company," said Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart International.

He added that Walmart remains optimistic about Flipkart's future and its ability to continue serving customers across India.

Privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey

Reflecting on his more than decade-long tenure, Krishnamurthy said it had been a privilege to be part of Flipkart's journey and expressed pride not only in the scale the company achieved but also in how it was built.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth,” said Krishnamurthy.

“Our team has helped change how millions of Indians shop, expanding choice and creating opportunities for sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. I’m grateful to the colleagues, sellers and partners who have been part of this journey. Flipkart has a strong foundation and an exciting future, and I wish the team every success,” he added.

Balaji Thiagarajan to lead interim operations

Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart's chief product and technology officer, along with the Flipkart board, will lead the organisation.

ALSO READ: