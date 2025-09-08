Flats near Delhi at just Rs 8.61 lakh - Check full details According to the available information, a total of 46 flats are up for grabs. The area of ​​these flats is 32.95 square meters, and they are located just 70 km away from Delhi.

There is some good news for people who are looking to buy a home near the national capital, Delhi. To help such buyers, the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board has launched a new scheme. Under this scheme, flats will be available for sale at a starting price of just Rs 8.61 lakh. Registrations under this scheme will be allowed up to September 15, 2025. Before booking these ready-to-move flats, buyers can visit them and then make bookings according to their preference. The scheme, named 'Special Registration Scheme 3.0 Extension', has been launched keeping in mind the low-income people.

Details About Flat

The price of these flats ranges between Rs 8.61 lakh and Rs 11.14 lakh. According to the available information, a total of 46 flats are up for grabs. The area of ​​these flats is 32.95 square meters, and they are located just 70 km away from Delhi. These flats are available for sale under Scheme No. 11 in Jagriti Vihar, Meerut.

5 per cent discount

Under the offer, if buyers make a full payment for these flats within 60 days, they will receive an additional 5 per cent discount. If you are a government employee, you can get possession by paying only 50 per cent of the total amount.

If the board receives more applications than the number of flats available, the allotment will be done through a lottery process. According to the information obtained from the UP Housing and Development Board's website, in the event of an unsuccessful allotment, the entire amount will be refunded within one month.

Registration Process

Under this housing scheme, for registration, you will have to deposit 5 per cent of the flat price as a registration fee first.

For more information about these flats in Meerut, you can call the toll-free number 1800-180-5333 from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm. Apart from this, you can also get information by calling 0522-2236803.