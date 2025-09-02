First Made-in-India chip presented to PM Modi: Here's all you need to know about VIKRAM3201 According to ISRO, VIKRAM3201 can handle substantial memory and execute complex instructions needed for launching satellites and space vehicles.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Semicon India 2025 conclave in the national capital. The three-day conference will focus on advancing a robust, resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. On this occasion, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first 'Made-in-India' chip to PM Modi. Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in partnership with the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh, the chip has been named VIKRAM3201.

All You Need To Know About VIKRAM3201

VIKRAM3201 is the first fully 'Make-in-India' 32-bit microprocessor that is qualified for use in the harsh environmental conditions of launch vehicles. The processor was fabricated at the 180nm CMOS semiconductor fab of SCL. This processor is an advanced version of the indigenously designed 16-bit VIKRAM1601 microprocessor, which has been flying in the Avionics system of ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2009.

According to ISRO, it can handle substantial memory and execute complex instructions needed for launching satellites and space vehicles.

Govt Working On Next Phase Of India Semicon Mission

During the inaugural address of Semicon India 2025, PM Modi said the base of digital infrastructure is critical minerals and the country has started working on the Critical Minerals Mission and is committed to meeting the growing demand for rare earth minerals.

"We are working on the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission," Modi said.

Semicon India 2025

The conclave Will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, and state-level policy implementation, among others.

The event will highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the growth of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation and the future roadmap for India's semiconductor sector.

