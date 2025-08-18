FASTag Annual Pass not valid on these expressways of Uttar Pradesh - Check full list here The Fastag Annual Pass will not be applicable on the four major expressways of Uttar Pradesh. Toll money will be deducted from your regular Fastag account on these four expressways.

Noida:

FASTag annual pass has been implemented across the country from Friday, August 15. 2025. The FASTag annual pass is valid for one year or 200 trips. The important thing to note here is that the pass is valid only for non-commercial vehicles, such as private cars, jeeps, and vans. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Rs 3,000 annual pass has received an overwhelming response from users. As per the state-owned NHAI, around 1.2 lakh users purchased and activated the annual pass till 4:30 pm on the first day of the implementation (i.e. on August 15, 2025).

However, users must know that the FASTag annual pass will not work on the four major expressways of Uttar Pradesh.

Fastag Annual Pass Not Applicable On These Expressways Of UP

Yes, the Fastag annual pass will not be applicable on the four major expressways of Uttar Pradesh. These four expressways are - Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Toll money will be deducted from your regular Fastag account on these four expressways.

These four expressways of Uttar Pradesh are state highways under the state government, and the FASTag annual pass is applicable only on National Highways under the Central Government. When passing through the state highway, toll money will be deducted from your regular FASTag account.

After the FASTag Annual Pass Is Activated, Two Accounts Will Be Created

After paying Rs 3,000 for the FASTag annual pass, it will be activated in some time. Once activated, two accounts will be created in the FASTag of your vehicle. One account will be for the annual pass, and the other one will be your regular FASTag account, which is already running.

How Much Will You Save Annually?

According to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, commuters who used to pay Rs 10,000 annually would be able to save Rs 7,000, as they can make 200 trips in a year for just Rs 3,000.