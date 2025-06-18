FASTag Annual Pass: Nitin Gadkari explains how commuters can save big in a year FASTag Annual Pass: Gadkari said that commuters who used to pay Rs 10,000 annually would be able to save Rs 7,000 as they get to make 200 trips in a year for just Rs 3,000.

Mumbai:

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Wednesday a FASTag-based annual pass for commuters to allow seamless travel across National Highways. Explaining the benefits of the yearly pass, Gadkari said that a Rs 3,000 FASTag-based annual pass will help save commuters Rs 7,000 annually, as the average cost of a toll crossing will come out to be only Rs 15. Stressing that the scheme applies only to National Highways, Gadkari said that the move will address long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplify toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

Save Rs 7,000 Annually

Gadkari said that commuters who used to pay Rs 10,000 annually would be able to save Rs 7,000, as they can make 200 trips in a year for just Rs 3,000.

"The decision made by the government will enable people to travel on a very large scale. Earlier, people had to pay a toll of at least Rs 10,000. Now, the new pass costs only Rs 3000, allowing for a validity of 200 trips annually. One trip means crossing one toll. The advantage is that 200 tolls will be crossed, resulting in an average cost of Rs 15 per toll crossing. This means people will save Rs 7000 every year. With the introduction of our new system, the need to stop at toll plazas will be eliminated. Those who were previously stopping will benefit from this scheme. This scheme applies only to National Highways and will commence on 15th August," Gadkari explained.

FASTag Annual Pass Valid Only At National Highways, National Expressways

Gadkari said that the FASTag annual pass will be valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. At fee plazas on Expressways, State Highways, etc., managed by State Governments or local bodies, the FASTag will operate as a regular FASTag, and applicable user fee charges may apply.

What Does One Trip Mean?

In closed tolling highways such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where toll collection occurs exclusively at exit points, a single trip includes both entry and exit points.

On the other hand, on open tolling routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing would constitute a separate trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips.

How Many Times Can the Pass Be Recharged?

The pass can be recharged multiple times once the 200-trip limit in a year is crossed.

Will Already Existing Users Need A New FASTag?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) clarified that those who already have a FASTag will not need to purchase a new FASTag. However, this is valid provided it meets the eligibility criteria. Below are some of the criteria -