Faridabad to Jewar Airport in just 20 minutes: 31km greenfield expressway to boost connectivity

Noida:

Reaching Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, from Faridabad will soon become significantly easier. A 31-kilometre-long, six-lane Greenfield Expressway is being rapidly constructed to connect Smart City Faridabad with the airport. Once completed, the travel time between Faridabad and Jewar is expected to reduce to just 15–20 minutes. The expressway is being developed as a six-lane corridor, expandable to eight lanes in the future. It will directly connect Faridabad’s industrial area to the airport, improving regional connectivity.

The project will begin at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Link Road (Sector 65) in Faridabad and terminate at Dayanatpur village near the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 31 km length of the expressway, approximately 22–24 km lies in Haryana and around 7–9 km falls in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the route will pass through 18 villages - 12 in Haryana and six in Uttar Pradesh.

Villages Along the Expressway Route

In Haryana, the expressway will pass through Shahpur, Sotai, Chandawali, Bahbalpur, Phaphunda, Panhera Khurd, Narhawali, Mehmadpur, Hirapur, Mohana, Kalan, and Baghpur. In Uttar Pradesh, it will pass through Jhuppa, Falaida Bangar, Amarpur, Karauli Bangar, Vallabhnagar, and end at Dayanatpur.

Construction Progress and Cost

The project is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). So far, approximately 1,200 pillars have been erected, and work is ongoing to install girders across the Yamuna River.

Around 3,000 piles are required for the project, of which nearly 1,200 have already been completed. Girder casting for the road’s superstructure has also commenced, accelerating construction.

The total estimated cost of the project stands at approximately Rs 2,414 crore. NHAI aims to complete the entire project by April 2027, although some sections are expected to become operational in 2026.

