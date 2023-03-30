Faridabad emerging as major real estate hotspot; top developer launches new project in industrial town

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The market in Faridabad will also get a shot in the arm in the wake of the new transit bridge between the city and Greater Noida.

Hyderabad-based construction company SVC and Lahari has launched a greenfield project, called Urban Blossom, in industrial town of Faridabad in Haryana as a part of its expansion spree. According to a media release by the company, the new project is located in Faridabad.

Notably, Faridabad is growing at a staggering pace and the region is becoming a thriving hotbed of commercial activities in the NCR market. Recently, the Haryana government has marked Faridabad and Gurgaon as A-1 cities. Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Hisar and Yamunanagar have been marked as A-2 cities.

The growth is rooted in multiple factors such as connectivity and expansion of industrial activities, resulting in the pick-up in demand in high-quality residential, commercial and retail spaces.

The market in Faridabad will also get a shot in the arm in the wake of the new transit bridge between the city and Greater Noida. The bridge has reduced the travel time to 20 mins from 2 hours earlier. This can further bring a windfall of investments.

The new project is spread across more than 5 acres of land, according to the release, adding that the theme is based on nature as it will have all the modern amenities and facilities.

“Urban Blossom will give an elevated and enriching experience as it has been crafted in a way to naturally enables residents to rejuvenate without running to the Himalayas every time" Suren Raj Kush, head of marketing, SVC & Lahari Group, said.

Faridabad is one of the largest Satellite Towns of NCR. It has vast scale industries as well as residential development. The city was identified as one of the smart city of NCR by the Centre. Being in close vicinity of national capital New Delhi, Faridabad attracts heavy investments, resulting in the creation of jobs and boosting economy.

