Fairfax's IDBI Bank stake deal gets Cabinet approval, set to be India’s largest financial-sector FDI

The Cabinet has approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878 crore. According to the government, this is going to be the country's biggest strategic disinvestment since the sale of Air India and potentially opening a new chapter in the privatisation of state-controlled banks. The decision by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brings to a close a process that has stretched over five years, marking a significant step in the government's efforts to reduce its ownership of state-run assets and attract private capital into the financial sector.

Government, LIC to hold 34% stake

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also briefed the media about the Cabinet decision on the IDBI Bank's strategic restructuring. He said the government and LIC will together hold a 34 per cent stake in the restructured entity.

"The Government of India and LIC will jointly retain a 34 per cent stake in the restructured entity. Retaining this 34 per cent stake will significantly enhance the value of the holdings held by both the Government of India and LIC. In a sense, fresh capital is being infused into IDBI and the financial services sector. This move will create new growth opportunities, particularly for MSMEs, small industries, new entrepreneurs, and those entering the services sector or looking to expand, while also serving as a major opportunity to attract FDI into financial services," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Transfer of control to Fairfax

The proposed sale of a combined 60.72 per cent stake held by the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) would transfer control of the lender to Fairfax, subject to the completion of the transaction and requisite regulatory approvals.

"The CCEA ...approved M/s 10955230 Canada Inc (parent entity M/s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd) as the strategic buyer for this transaction for a purchase consideration of Rs 52,877.07 crore for the acquisition of 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, comprising 30.48 per cent equity held by the GoI and 30.24 per cent by the LIC," the statement said.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said the deal will be completed before the end of the current fiscal. Fairfax will have to also make an open offer to the minority shareholders.

Fairfax, which holds a stake in CSB, will have to either merge it with IDBI Bank or exit the holding within 2 years.

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