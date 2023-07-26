Facebook, Nilenso serve legal notices to Dunzo over unpaid dues of Rs 4 cr

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A delivery boy of Dunzo delivering the food packet

Fast paced entrepreneur Dunzo has received legal notices from at least 7 organizations since March of this year. According to Moneycontrol sources, Dunzo has received notices from Google India, Nilenso, Clover Adventures, Facebook India Online Services Private Limited, Cupshup, Koo and Glance. Dunzo's total market capitalization is around Rs 114 which is almost double the recent valuation of Rs 5-6.

Agtech start-up Clover Adventures recently asked Dunzo to clear membership fees that currently exceed Rs 2 crore, as revealed in Clover Adventures' legal notice regarding the sale of Dunzo and Cupshup, and Cupshup 1' He sent Dunzo a notice to pay his debt to e. crore for services. According to Cupshup, Dunzo has reportedly offered cash deposits for various events before, but never paid them.

"Funds are substantial and have to do with late payments and my clients are struggling financially. My clients are also responsible for their employees' work and therefore cannot expect to be paid more."

In addition, the lock screen Glance has issued a notice asking Dunzo to pay an administrative fee of Rs 5.8 million benefited by the courier.

Glance provides support to organizations, primarily the phone's lock screen.

Microblogging site Koo recently rented office space from Dunzo and removed the site.

However, Koo security has yet to receive more than Rs 6.2 million discount.

A legal group said, "Even though our client removed the title deed of the house and transferred it to you on March 31, 2023, you violated the terms of the contract by making a certain amount of deduction and neglecting to return the deposit." for koo.

Dunzo has received numerous legal notices from Facebook India Online Services Private Ltd. and Bengaluru-based programming consulting firm Nilenso neglected dues over Rs 4 crore.

