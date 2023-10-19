IIT-Roorkee to develop E-chargers and rectifier units for EVs

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS White and orange gasoline nozzle connected with electric vehicle.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has entered into a partnership with Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) to develop onboard e-chargers for battery-operated two-, three-, and four-wheelers, according to a statement released by SPSL on Wednesday. Additionally, another memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SPSL and IIT Roorkee is focused on creating rectifier units that are currently imported and utilized in the combined charging system (CCS2) chargers.

These agreements aim to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities, fostering growth within the domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry. The CCS2 charger's rectifier unit plays a crucial role, and its development is seen as a significant step in enhancing India's EV manufacturing capacity.

Raman Bhatia, Managing Director of Servotech Power Systems, emphasized the company's commitment to the "Make in India" initiative, highlighting the move towards manufacturing high-quality onboard chargers.

Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) is a prominent NSE-listed manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products, and various other items. In August, the company signed an agreement with the government of Uttar Pradesh to establish an EV charger manufacturing facility in the state, with an investment of Rs 300 crore, as part of the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022.

