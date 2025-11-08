Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Southern India's first tri-state semi-high-speed train launched Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train: The new Vande Bharat Express significantly reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Ernakulam from over 11 hours on regular intercity trains to just 8 hours and 40 minutes. The train departs Bengaluru early at 5:10 am and arrives in Ernakulam by 1:50 pm.

New Delhi:

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 (Saturday), marks Southern Railway's first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. This eight-coach train passes through major cities, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, before reaching Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru. It is the third Vande Bharat train originating from Kerala, joining existing services that connect different parts of the state.​

Travel time and full schedule

This Vande Bharat Express reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Ernakulam from over 11 hours by regular intercity trains to just 8 hours and 40 minutes. The train departs Bengaluru at 5:10 am and reaches Ernakulam at 1:50 pm, while the return journey leaves Ernakulam at 2:20 pm, arriving in Bengaluru at 11 pm. It operates six days a week, excluding Wednesdays, offering seamless travel for workers, students, tourists, and pilgrims across these states.​

Premium features and economic impact

Designed for passenger comfort and safety, the train features GPS-based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, reading lights, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Officials highlight the train's role in boosting business, education, tourism, pilgrimage, and healthcare travel by linking three vital southern states through a high-demand corridor that includes Palakkad, known as the "Gateway of Kerala." Vande Bharat trains, with over 164 operational nationwide, symbolize India's commitment to faster, safer, and more comfortable train travel while bridging economic, social, and cultural divides.​

New Vande Bharat trains expand network to 164 services

Indian Railways has reached a milestone of operating 164 Vande Bharat Express train services across the country following the flagging off of four new trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2025. These new trains include the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes, further enhancing regional connectivity and mobility.​

Highlights of the newly launched routes

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express: This train significantly cuts travel time by about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to existing special trains. It connects prominent religious and cultural sites like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Khajuraho, boosting religious tourism and pilgrim travel.

Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express: Covering areas like Lucknow, Sitapur, Bareilly, and Saharanpur in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, this service improves access to key cities and the pilgrimage hub of Haridwar via Roorkee, promoting economic development in Uttar Pradesh’s central and western regions.

Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: These routes further strengthen connectivity between Punjab and the national capital, and the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, respectively, supporting business, tourism, and education travel.​

Impact and features

The addition of these Vande Bharat trains brings faster, safer, and premium rail travel options with modern amenities such as GPS-based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, and onboard Wi-Fi. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that these trains will enhance regional economic activity, passenger comfort, and the overall travel experience. With 164 Vande Bharat services operational, Indian Railways continues to revolutionize rail connectivity across diverse parts of the nation.