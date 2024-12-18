EPFO extends deadline for employers to upload pending pension applications | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

EPFO pension: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline till January 31, 2025, for employers to upload wage details, etc regarding 3.1 lakh pending applications for pension on higher wages. According to the Ministry of Ministry of Labour and Employment, this extension has been given after multiple requests from employers and their associations for more time to complete the required submissions.

EPFO launched online facility in Feb 2023

An online facility for submitting applications was launched on February 26, 2023, by EPFO for submitting applications for validation of options/joint options for pension on higher wages, in compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated November 4, 2022.

The facility was to remain available only till May 3, 2023. However, considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was extended to June 26, 2023, in order to provide a complete four months time to eligible pensioners/members for filing applications.

A last opportunity of 15 days was further given to remove any difficulty faced by eligible pensioners/members. Accordingly, the last date for submission of applications was extended to July 11, 2023 and a total of 17.49 lakh applications were received from pensioners/members till July 11, 2023.

“In view of representations received from Employers & Employers' Associations, wherein requests were made to extend the time for uploading the wage details, employers were given multiple opportunities to submit wage details etc. online till September 30, 2023, again till December 31, 2023, and thereafter till May 31, 2024,” it said.

Final opportunity till January 31, 2025

In spite of so many extensions, it has been observed that more than 3.1 lakh applications for validation of options / joint options are still pending with employers. Employers have faced challenges in uploading the required wage data, prompting further representations to extend the deadline.

Therefore, the ministry said a "final opportunity" is being given to the employers till January 31, 2025, to ensure that they process and upload these pending applications.

In addition to the deadline extension for pending applications, EPFO has also requested employers to provide updates or clarifications in over 4.66 lakh cases where additional information has been sought. Employers are expected to respond by January 15, 2025, to ensure that the process is completed smoothly and in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive.

This extension provides employers with the final opportunity to ensure all pending applications for pension validation are processed and uploaded, fulfilling their obligations under the Supreme Court's ruling.

