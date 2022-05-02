Is Elon Musk replacing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Elon Musk (L), Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (R)

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk might replace the social media giant's CEO Parag Agrawal soon, news agency Reutters reported quoting an inside source.

The Indian-origin CEO is estimated to receive $42 million if he were terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the social media company, research firm Equilar had said.

Agrawal's eerie confidence

Despite Musk's takeover, Parag Agrawal had multiple times tweeted over his 'stable' position in the company.

Agrawal had earlier tweeted saying, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise".

Musk has been tweeting about changes that he wants to bring into the micro-blogging platform since his takeover, from 'free speech' to making its algorithms 'open source'.

Agrawal earlier said that Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world.

