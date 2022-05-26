'What a d**k move': Elon Musk in feud with Bill Gates, again

Follow us on Image Source : AP IMAGES Gates said last month that while Musk has a good record as a businessman, he could make misinformation on Twitter worse if he completes his takeover as planned

Elon Musk once again engaged in a feud with Microsoft's chairman Bill Gates and accused him of "pouring millions" into attacking Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

A report by Breitbart News, a far-right publication, claimed that hundreds of millions of dollars flowing from Bill Gates’ foundation to 11 of the 26 organizations signed an open letter last month urging Twitter advertisers to boycott the company if Elon Musk restores free speech on the platform.

Musk replied to this claim on Twitter, and said 'What a dick move!'

The war of billionaires

This isn't the first time that Elon Musk has engaged in a feud with Bill Gates. Earlier, Gates had criticized the SpaceX CEO's plan to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Gates said last month that while Musk has a good record as a businessman, he could make misinformation on Twitter worse if he completes his takeover as planned, reported Daily Mail.

'He actually could make it worse,' Gates was quoted by the news agency. 'That's not his track record. His track record with Tesla and Space X is pretty mind-blowing at putting together a great team of engineers and taking people who work in those fields in a less bold way and really showing them up. I kind of doubt that'll happen this time but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon.'

The Tesla CEO retorted with a photo of the Microsoft chief alongside Apple's pregnant man emoji 'in case you need to kill a boner fast.'

Gates said that Musk's tweets do not bother him.

The vaccine dispute

Gates is an avid advocate of vaccination and has urged the public several times to get themselves vaccinated. In return, he was conspired of putting 'microchips' in the vaccines. Musk's tweet got a retort reply in the same context.

Musk is a free speech absolutist, and believes in 'free speech'.

Gates had asked earlier, 'You know, what's his goal?'

'When he talks about the openness, how does he feel about something such as "vaccines kill people" or that "Bill Gates is tracking people" is that one of the things he feels should be spread? So it's not totally clear what he is going to do.': Daily Mail further reported.

'Are his goals for what it ends up being, does it match this idea of less extreme falsehoods spreading so quickly, weird conspiracy theories, does he share that goal or not?' Gates pondered.

Also Read | Musk declines climate change philanthropy meet with Gates as latter admits to holding position on Tesla stock

Latest Business News