ED summons Anil Ambani on November 14 in connection with alleged loan fraud case

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for questioning on November 14 in connection with an alleged bank fraud-cum-money laundering case. According to the sources, the 66-year-old businessman will be questioned in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud at the State Bank of India (SBI). Earlier, he was questioned by the federal probe agency in August.

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 7,500 crore

The agency recently attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore as part of its investigation against Ambani's group companies.

The federal probe agency issued four separate provisional orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 31 for attaching 42 properties, including the 66-year-old Ambani's family home in Pali Hill, Mumbai, apart from other residential and commercial properties of his group companies.

On Monday, the ED issued a fifth order attaching 32 acres of land of Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, worth Rs 4,462 crore in the Reliance Communications Ltd.

(RCOM) linked to an alleged bank fraud case.

Reliance Group says no impact on business operations

However, Anil Ambani's Reliance Group has stated there is no impact on business operations of the group's listed companies because of the ED's attachment of Rs 7,500 crore worth of properties, which is linked to a money-laundering probe.

The majority of the assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate belong to Reliance Communications, which is under the control of the Resolution Professional (RP) and the committee of creditors (CoC), led by State Bank of India, the group's listed firms said in stock exchange filings.

With PTI inputs

