India records economic growth of 7.8 per cent in first quarter of 2023-24: NSO data

Thursday, August 31, 2023
     
India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent.

India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2023 18:19 IST
The economy grew by 7.8 per cent in Q1
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The economy grew by 7.8 per cent in Q1

The latest data released by the National Statistical Data (NSO) on Thursday revealed that India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period. 

It further claimed that India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent. As per the NSO data, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.

Growth drops in manufacturing sector

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector slipped to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period. The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent in October-December.

More details are awaited...

