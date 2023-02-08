This cable manufacturer posts highest ever revenue in 9 months of any financial year

Follow us on Image Source : AP File Photo for representation only.

Dynamic Cables has released its third quarter and 9 months earnings of the current financial year. The company in an exchange filing said that it has posted the highest ever revenue in the first 9 months of any fiscal.

The Jaipur-based company reported total sales of Rs 158.8 crore in Q3FY23 while Rs 490.2 crore in the first 9 months ending December 31, 2022, with a growth of 11 per cent and 25.4 per cent YoY, respectively.

ALSO READ: 8 Adani Group firms shine, two underperform; Adani Enterprises jumps 13 per cent

The management in a commentary said that the margins are returning to normalcy in the post-pandemic era. The company expect further growth with satisfactory progress toward development of new products.

The management is hopeful of further improvement in the margins in the coming quarters, the statement said.

"The company has delivered the highest ever revenue in nine months. The growth was backed by strong execution capabilities and healthy demand scenario in the domestic market," Ashish Mangal, MD, Dynamic Cables, said.

ALSO READ: Home, car loan EMIs set to rise again as RBI hikes interest rate by 25 BPS to 6.5%

He said that the management is expecting that the government's continuous thrust towards infrastructure development and uptick in private capex will provide a mid to long term growth pathway.

The Jaipur-based company is a leading power cable manufacturer. It manufactures power infra cables, flexible and industrial cables, solar cables and railway signaling cables and supplies them to government discoms, private distribution companies and others.

Meanwhile, the share of Dynamic Cables quoted Rs 172 apiece during today's trade. The counter has delivered a positive return of 30 per cent in the past one year.

Latest Business News