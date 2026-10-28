Dr Harsh Mahajan receives FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to Indian healthcare

Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chief radiologist of Mahajan Imaging and Labs, has been conferred the Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Industry Award by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in recognition of his contributions to diagnostic radiology, medical imaging, healthcare innovation, and medical education in India.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Dr Mahajan has played a significant role in the development of diagnostic imaging in the country. His work has combined clinical practice with the adoption of advanced technologies, academic leadership, and efforts to improve access to quality diagnostic services.

He founded Mahajan Imaging & Labs and established one of India's early private MRI centres in the early 1990s, at a time when advanced imaging technologies were beginning to expand the scope of diagnostic healthcare in the country. His focus on introducing advanced imaging systems and improving diagnostic precision has contributed to the growth of technology-driven medical imaging services.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Dr Harsh Mahajan was conferred FICCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award by MP Shashi Tharoor

Beyond his clinical work, Dr Mahajan has made significant contributions to medical education and professional training. He has trained more than 250 radiologists, helping develop expertise in diagnostic imaging and supporting the next generation of specialists. His work in teaching, research, and knowledge-sharing has complemented his contributions to clinical radiology.

Dr Harsh Mahajan's medical career

He has also held several prominent professional and public-service roles. He has served as a consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as an Honorary Radiologist to the President of India, and as the national president of the Indian Radiological & Imaging Association.

His contributions to medicine were recognised by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2002. He has also received several other national and international honours during his career.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Dr Harsh Mahajan was conferred FICCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Exemplary works

A key aspect of his work has been the emphasis on making high-quality diagnostic services more accessible, including to underserved and economically disadvantaged communities. His career has encompassed clinical excellence, technological advancement, institution-building, and the training of medical professionals.

Through the Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Industry Award, FICCI has recognised Dr Mahajan’s long-standing contributions to radiology and diagnostic imaging, as well as his efforts to advance innovation, medical education, and accessible healthcare in India.