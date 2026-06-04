Double-decker electric buses to boost Noida International Airport connectivity, check fare and other details

Noida:

Reaching Noida International Airport in Jewar will soon become easier and cheaper for residents of Noida and Greater Noida as the Noida Authority is set to launch an electric bus service starting June 15. The new facility will allow passengers to reach Jewar Airport directly by paying a nominal fare. Significantly, this route will be operated by modern double-decker electric buses. The Noida Authority has completed preparations to deploy approximately 30 electric buses in the first phase. Ten of these buses will operate exclusively on the Jewar Airport route, while the remaining buses will operate on Delhi, Ghaziabad, and other major routes. According to officials, operating these buses will boost public transportation and reduce reliance on private vehicles.

Rs 50 fare from Botanical Garden to Jewar Airport

The biggest highlight of the new bus service is its affordable fares. According to officials, the minimum fare for the buses is Rs 10, and the maximum fare is Rs 50. Passengers travelling directly from Noida's Botanical Garden to Jewar Airport will only have to spend Rs 50. These buses will travel to the airport via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Modern stations are being built to charge buses

The Sector 90 depot is being developed to operate electric buses. Twenty charging stations will be installed here on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, capable of charging 40 buses at a time. A bus will take approximately one hour to fully charge and will then be able to travel approximately 200 kilometres. Currently, five charging points are being developed in the first phase, capable of charging 10 buses.

Charging facilities at the Botanical Garden

In addition to the Sector 90 depot, four charging stations will also be built at the Botanical Garden in Sector 38A. Eight buses can be charged here simultaneously. Dormitories are also being arranged for drivers and conductors. The introduction of electric buses will not only provide affordable and convenient travel for passengers but will also help reduce pollution. This service, which will begin on June 15, could prove to be a major relief, especially for those who regularly travel to the airport, Delhi, or Ghaziabad.