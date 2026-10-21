Dominating the competition: How Jio is leaving rivals far behind in India's telecom market

Reliance Jio has firmly established its dominance in India's telecommunications landscape and leads competitors across key operational, performance, and financial metrics. Jio commands a massive 50 per cent share of the wireless broadband user market, significantly dwarfing its closest competitors, Bharti Airtel at 35 per cent and Vodafone Idea at 13 per cent. Jio also maintains a low churn rate, with only 1.7 per cent of customers leaving each month, and a robust financial position with a debt-to-earnings ratio of just 0.4x - far healthier than its competitors.

Why Jio exists

Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms, said at a press conference that Jio started with one question: why should India be left behind?

"In ten years, India went from data-scarce to the world's biggest data consumer. In 2016, most phones were on 2G, and people used less than 0.2 GB a month.

Today the average user goes through about 43.7 GB a month, more than users in the US or China, and pays a fraction of what they do. Video calls, UPI payments, and streaming have become everyday habits," he said.

What sets Jio apart?

Highlighting the extraordinary execution behind Jio, Akash Ambani pointed to the company's staggering base of 533 million customers. Following its market entry in 2016, the company achieved the milestone of signing up 100 million subscribers in under six months.

"We were putting up a tower every minute in a 12-hour working day. Jio's 268 million 5G users are the world's largest base outside China," Ambani said.

Jio Platforms IPO to open on October 21

Jio Platforms, the telecoms and digital services arm of Reliance Industries, will open its initial public offering on October 21, according to its red herring prospectus, and is India's largest mobile carrier by subscribers. The Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) is the first such issuance from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.

The offer is a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, with no offer-for-sale component. That equates to about 3 per cent of the company's existing share capital.

The price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share could raise about Rs 30,213 crore at the top of the range, making it India's largest.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)