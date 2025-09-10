Diwali Gift! 82 km Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, Pink Line extension expected to open on this date The current extension in the metro network will ensure the completion of a full circle of the Pink Line, making it one of the longest corridors in the network of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

New Delhi:

The infrastructure of Delhi-NCR is set to receive a significant boost as two projects are scheduled to be inaugurated on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. The projects likely to be unveiled include the 12.3 km Majlis Park-Maujpur metro corridor (Pink Line extension) and the 82 km Namo Bharat RRTS corridor (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut).

Pink Line To Be One Of The Longest Corridors

The current extension in the metro network will ensure the completion of a full circle of the Pink Line, making it one of the longest corridors in the network of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The Times of India report quotes an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) as saying, “It will take 58 minutes from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to reach Modipuram in Meerut. Our entire corridor is ready and will become operational soon. The Namo Bharat trains currently operate up to Meerut South station, located on the border. However, Modipuram is situated in the city and will provide better connectivity.”

Namo Bharat Trains' Frequency Is 15 Minutes

Currently, in the 82 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, a section running up to 55 km is operational, from Meerut South to New Ashok Nagar. The trial runs on the remaining section were undertaken last month. It is to be noted that the current frequency of Namo Bharat trains is 15 minutes, which is slated to go down to 10 minutes once the latest project goes operational.

Of the three stations that fall in Delhi, two of them, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar, are currently operational.

In 2024, three additional corridors got approval under the Phase IV expansion plan—Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (extension of the Golden Line), Inderlok to Indraprastha (extension of the Green Line), and Rithala–Narela–Kundli (extension of the Red Line). Along with this, DMRC is working on the development of nearly 112 km of new metro routes. This comes as part of Phase IV works across Delhi.