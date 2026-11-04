Diwali gift for employees, pensioners as Punjab government announces 3% dearness allowance hike

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees. The same increase in dearness relief will also apply to pensioners. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said this decision will benefit around 8 lakh government employees and pensioners. "A Diwali gift is being given from the state government to eight lakh employees and pensioners. A 3 per cent instalment of DA will be released," Mann said. With the 3 per cent hike, the total DA rate reached 53 per cent.

DA rate from 28% to 53%

Mann said the DA rate was 28 per cent when the AAP government came to power. "Now the DA rate has increased to 53 per cent," he added.

The Chief Minister said his government raised the DA rate by 11 per cent within two months. Earlier, it had increased by 8 per cent. He further said 71,777 new government jobs have been given on the basis of merit.

"The doors are always open for the demands of employees, and they can come at any time and discuss," Mann added.

Replying to a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding a rally in Sangrur, Mann said everybody has a right to hold rallies.

ED raid on MLA

On an ED raid on Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, he said raids by central agencies reflect that elections are on time.

"They use their weapons near elections. Let them conduct raids. We are confident that they will not find anything," said Mann as he targeted the BJP government.

Kaur Arora was recently renominated by AAP from the Moga seat for the Punjab assembly polls expected to be held early next year.

The ED raided seven premises, including Kaur Arora's residence; she is a doctor and the president of the AAP Women's Wing in Punjab.

The ED case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from a June 2024 FIR registered by the Punjab Police. This FIR alleges fraudulent mutation of government land acquired for National Highway No.754A and wrongful disbursement of compensation in Moga district.

On stubble burning, Mann said Punjab has no role in pollution in the national capital, and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa knows it.

They just try to defame, he added. Sirsa on Tuesday slammed the AAP government over the issue of stubble burning.

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Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt announces 8% DA hike for employees and pensioners ahead of festive season