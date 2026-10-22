Diwali, Chhath rush: Indian Railways to add extra AC coaches to 10 special trains for UP, Bihar | Check list

Indian Railways has announced relief for passengers planning to travel home during major festivals such as Diwali and Chhath Puja. In view of the surge in passenger demand, Northern Railway and other railway zones have decided to add extra AC coaches to 10 special trains operating on key routes to accommodate more passengers and improve the chances of getting confirmed tickets.
Heavy crowds and long waiting lists are common during the festive season, often making it difficult for passengers to secure confirmed reservations. The addition of extra AC coaches is expected to increase seat availability and ease travel for passengers heading home for the festivals, especially for Chhath Puja.
Here's a list of 10 special trains
If you are planning to travel to or from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, or Bihar, be sure to check the schedule for these 10 selected special trains:
|Train No.
|Train Name
|Dates
|04014
|Anand Vihar Terminal-Laukaha Bazar Special
|November 1 to 13
|04013
|Laukaha Bazar-Anand Vihar Terminal Special
|November 2 to 14
|04028
|Anand Vihar Terminal-Muzaffarpur Special
|November 3 to 13
|04027
|Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Special
|November 4 to 14
|04209
|Varanasi-Delhi Special
|November 2 to 13
|04210
|Delhi-Varanasi Special
|November 3 to 14
|04616
|Patna Special
|November 3 to 10
|04615
|Patna-Firozpur Cantt Special
|November 4 to 11
|04668
|Amritsar-Barauni Special
|November 1 to 15
|04667
|Barauni-Amritsar Special
|November 3 to 17
Relief for passengers from long waiting lists
During the festive season, seats on regular trains get fully booked months in advance, forcing many passengers to endure the hardships of traveling in general compartments or cancel their journeys altogether. However, the addition of extra AC coaches to these 10 major special trains will significantly increase the availability of berths. Passengers traveling on busy routes---such as those connecting Anand Vihar, New Delhi, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Barauni, and Amritsar---will benefit the most from this.
The Indian Railways advises passengers to secure their reservations on these special trains well in advance---via the official IRCTC website or app---to avoid the festive rush and last-minute inconvenience. With the addition of extra coaches, your chances of obtaining a confirmed ticket have increased significantly.
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