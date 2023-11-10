Diwali Bank Holidays 2023: Banks to remain closed for six days, check state-wise list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purpose only.

Bank holidays: India is currently drowned in the euphoria of the festive season as several big festivals are lined up. Occasions like Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath Puja will be celebrated across the country in the coming days. In view of this, banks across several states will remain closed for six days starting with Dhanteras - November 10, and ending with Bhai Dooj - November 15. However, internet banking services will remain operational during this period.

Meanwhile, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in the month of November. In such a situation, if you want to complete important work related to banks in November, then definitely check the list of holidays.

Here's the list of bank holidays in coming days:

November 10 (Friday): According to the holiday list of RBI, this day is observed as Wangala Mahotsav, due to which there will be a holiday in banks in Meghalaya.

November 11 (Saturday): All banks will remain closed in India as it is the second Saturday of the month.

November 12 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed as it is Sunday. Besides this, there is also the festival of Diwali on this day.

November 13 (Monday): Banks will not open in some states due to Govardhan/Lakshmi Puja. The states include Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Manipur, and Maharashtra.

November 14 (Tuesday): On this day, banks will remain closed in many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Vikram Savant New Year/Lakshmi Puja.

November 15 (Wednesday): On this day, Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti/Ningal Chakkuba/Bhratri Dwitiya will be celebrated in several parts of the country. Due to this, banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Manipur.

Total 15 bank holidays in November

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. In the month of November, banks are closed for a total of 15 days, as per the RBI's calendar of holidays. These holidays also include regular ones such as second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, nine holidays are either gazetted or celebrated according to the RBI's calendar. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

