Dividend Stocks: From Prithvi Exchange to GNFC, these shares to trade ex-dividend soon - Do you own?

These companies have awarded their investors with dividends and have fixed September 2, 2025, as the ex-date and record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

There are over a dozen stocks that are in the limelight today, September 1, 2025, as they are set to trade ex-date tomorrow. These companies have awarded their investors with dividends and have fixed September 2, 2025, as the ex-date and record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. According to the rules of exchanges, investors will be eligible for a corporate action if they hold the stock of a company before the record date. This means shareholders having shares in their account on the record date will be entitled to receive the benefit. Let's check the list of stocks that will trade ex-date on September 2, 2025.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

The stock of Ajmera Realty & Infra India will trade ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 4.50.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd

The company has announced a final dividend of Re 1 for its shareholders and has fixed September 2, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility for this corporate action. 

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd

The company has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. 

EPL Ltd

The BSE smallcap company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 and has fixed September 2 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shares holders of this corporate action. 

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

The BSE 500 company, with a market cap of Rs 7,854, has announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Dividend Stocks: Full list of stocks to trade ex-date on September 2, 2025

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 02 Sep 2025
Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 02 Sep 2025
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 02 Sep 2025
EPL Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 02 Sep 2025
Gabriel India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.9500 02 Sep 2025
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 02 Sep 2025
Hikal Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 02 Sep 2025
Ion Exchange India Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 02 Sep 2025
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 02 Sep 2025
Modison Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 02 Sep 2025
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000 02 Sep 2025
Panama Petrochem Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 02 Sep 2025
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 02 Sep 2025
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 02 Sep 2025
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 14.0000 02 Sep 2025
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500 02 Sep 2025
TPL Plastech Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 02 Sep 2025
