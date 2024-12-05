DGCA to roll out streamlined rules for wet-leasing of aircraft: What does it mean?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST The image has been used for representative purposes only.

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to introduce revised regulations for the wet-leasing of aircraft by domestic airlines. The move comes in response to the increasing demand for air travel and aims to ensure enhanced oversight of leased planes. With ongoing supply chain challenges causing delays in aircraft deliveries, airlines are increasingly relying on dry and wet leasing arrangements to meet immediate operational requirements. A senior official stated that the streamlined regulations would support the growth of the aviation sector by addressing current needs more effectively. "Realities of the engine problems cannot be wished away suddenly and on the other side, the possible routes are also increasing all the time," the official told the news agency PTI.

What are wet-leasing and dry-leasing?

Wet-leasing involves leasing aircraft along with crew, maintenance, and insurance, with operational control remaining under the foreign operator (lessor) and subject to the regulatory standards of the respective foreign civil aviation authority. On the other hand, dry-leasing involves only leasing the aircraft, leaving the carrier responsible for operations. Currently, IndiGo and SpiceJet operate wet-leased planes, while Air India uses some dry-leased aircraft. Following consultations with stakeholders, the DGCA's revised regulations aim to ensure better oversight and smooth functioning for carriers managing leased fleets to meet growing air travel demand.

Under the existing regulations, DGCA does not have full control over a wet-leased aircraft. There are also certain restrictions in terms of wet-leasing of planes for new or additional routes. The official said certain restrictions will be done away with to facilitate wet-leasing of planes by the domestic carriers. Among other requirements, all the flight and maintenance records of the aircraft concerned need to be submitted to DGCA.

Wet-leasing: Existing plans and proposes changes

In the case of wet-leased planes, there are different norms. Right now, Indian carriers are looking at wet-leasing where only pilots will be from the foreign entity while the rest of the crew will be from the carriers. Also, the pilots of the wet-leased planes are subject to regulations of the foreign regulator concerned, including FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations). Among the proposed changes are that an aircraft can be wet-leased only from the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) contracting states having an average effective implementation score of 80 per cent or above (with a minimum of 70 per cent in each area) in the areas of personnel licensing, airworthiness and operations.

