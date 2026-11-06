Dhanteras 2026: Are banks open or closed today, November 6, 2026? Check RBI's list of holidays

The festive season has kicked off with Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, being celebrated today, on Friday, November 6, 2026. The day is considered auspicious, and buying precious metals like gold, silver, or utensils is especially auspicious, symbolising lasting prosperity. It is considered to be one of the biggest days, boosting sales manyfold in sectors like jewellery, real estate, electronics, and automobiles. That is why many people also visit banks to complete finance-related work. If you plan to visit the bank for important work on Dhanteras, be sure to check whether banks are open first. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, banks across the country will remain open on Dhanteras.

Banks to remain open on November 6, 2026, i.e. Dhanteras

According to the RBI's bank holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain open on Friday, November 6. This means that bank branches will continue to operate as usual on Dhanteras.

The next bank holiday in this month is on November 6, 2026. Banks will remain closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja, and Vishwakarma Day. This means banks will remain closed for two consecutive days, as Sunday is a weekly off.

November 2026 2 5 9 10 11 13 16 20 23 24 27 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • • Chennai Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati Hyderabad • Imphal • • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • Kanpur • • • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • Raipur • • Ranchi • • Shillong • • • Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada •

Holiday Description

Holiday Description Date Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day 9 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 10 Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti 11 Wangala Festival 13 Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) 16 Igas-Bagwal 20 Seng Kut Snem 23 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 24 Kanakadasa Jayanthi 27

Online facilities to be available

Online facilities will remain available even when the bank is closed. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience.

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