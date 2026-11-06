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Dhanteras 2026: Are banks open or closed today, November 6, 2026? Check RBI's list of holidays

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

The next bank holiday in this month is on November 6, 2026. Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja, and Vishwakarma Day.

Bank Holiday List November 2026.
Bank Holiday List November 2026. Image Source : India TV

The festive season has kicked off with Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, being celebrated today, on Friday, November 6, 2026. The day is considered auspicious, and buying precious metals like gold, silver, or utensils is especially auspicious, symbolising lasting prosperity. It is considered to be one of the biggest days, boosting sales manyfold in sectors like jewellery, real estate, electronics, and automobiles. That is why many people also visit banks to complete finance-related work. If you plan to visit the bank for important work on Dhanteras, be sure to check whether banks are open first. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, banks across the country will remain open on Dhanteras.

Banks to remain open on November 6, 2026, i.e. Dhanteras

According to the RBI's bank holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain open on Friday, November 6. This means that bank branches will continue to operate as usual on Dhanteras.

The next bank holiday in this month is on November 6, 2026. Banks will remain closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja, and Vishwakarma Day. This means banks will remain closed for two consecutive days, as Sunday is a weekly off. 

November 2026 2 5 9 10 11 13 16 20 23 24 27
Agartala                    
Ahmedabad                    
Aizawl                    
Belapur                  
Bengaluru                  
Bhopal                  
Bhubaneswar                    
Chandigarh                  
Chennai                      
Dehradun                
Gangtok                
Guwahati                      
Hyderabad                    
Imphal                  
Itanagar                    
Jaipur                  
Jammu                    
Kanpur                
Kochi                      
Kohima                    
Kolkata                  
Lucknow                
Mumbai                  
Nagpur                  
New Delhi                    
Panaji                      
Patna                    
Raipur                  
Ranchi                  
Shillong                
Shimla                  
Srinagar                    
Thiruvananthapuram
                      
Vijayawada                    

 

Holiday Description

Holiday Description Date
Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day 9
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 10
Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti 11
Wangala Festival 13
Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) 16
Igas-Bagwal 20
Seng Kut Snem 23
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 24
Kanakadasa Jayanthi 27

Online facilities to be available 

Online facilities will remain available even when the bank is closed. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience.

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