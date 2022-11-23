DGCA issues circular to increase 'Flying Training Organizations' monitoring

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). DGCA enhances monitoring of flying training organisations.

DGCA news : In order to improve training and surveillance of Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today (November 23) issued a circular for installation of CCTVs and others monitoring purposes. The DGCA circular reads that the Flying Training Organizations operate from various controlled and uncontrolled airfields. Inspection/surveillance/audit of these flying training organizations are carried out by DGCA as per Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

The objective of circular is to enhance DGCA oversight over flying training and ground training activities of Flying Training Organization for improving the safety of operations and quality of training. This would also facilitate instructors in analyzing the performance of the trainee pilots and investigations by DGCA. The circular further read that for monitoring purposes cameras will be installed.

"All the FTOS shall install cameras of high resolution in FTO premises to ensure proper visibility of flying training activities. The cameras should be installed to cover the following view of Apron area, Hangar, Taxiway and runway, Classrooms Examination Room and Area where the flights are authorized in Flight Authorization register," it read.

The cameras should be installed and made operational within 90 days from the date of issue of this circular.Student Pilot License (SPL) and Flight Radio Telephony Operators License (FRTOL) (R) exams shall be carried out under camera with live feed to the Directorate of Flying Training (DFT) of DGCA which shall be intimated three days prior.

In order to monitor Flight data in Aircraft, the circular read that many aircraft available for flying training are equipped with glass cockpit (Garmin G1000/ G3X etc.) which has a provision of recording flight data and/or fitted with ADS (B) which can also monitor the path followed by the aircraft. This provides opportunity for enhancement of training, improve training quality and objective surveillance. FTO shall ensure FTOS operating with aircraft equipped with glass cockpit or ADS (B) shall monitor, analyze and maintain the data from the date of issue of this circular.

FTOS operating with aircraft not pre-equipped with glass cockpit or ADS (B) shall devise a method within 90 days for recording and monitoring of the flights to check if flight path flown by their trainee pilots and instructors are as per flight authorization. FTO shall install/carry equipment which automatically records at least following parameters; Engine start/stop time- as feasible, Flight path followed iii) Height and Speed of aircraft at all times. For the purpose of Monitoring, the FTO shall ensure that the surveillance cameras are functional (during flying activities) and the camera feed must be displayed in the CFI, Dy. CFI and Flying Instructor room.

The FTO shall ensure that the recording of glass cockpit, ADS (B) or any other monitoring device is functional during flying activities. c) In case the cameras/ADS (B) or any other monitoring device is nonfunctional then FTO should intimate DFT immediately via email and take action to make it functional within 15 days.CFI/Dy. CFI/Safety Manager of the FTO shall preserve the recording of camera for at least 30 days and the flight data of all the devices for at least six months.



