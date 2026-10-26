Delhi's new vehicle entry rules begin November 1: Is your vehicle BS6 compliant? Here’s how to check

To curb rising winter air pollution during the winter, the Delhi government is implementing a Winter Action Plan from November 1, 2026. Under the Winter Action Plan, all vehicles from outside that do not meet BS6 standards will be barred from entering the capital from November 1 to January 31. This means that if your vehicle is BS3 or BS4 and is not registered in Delhi, you will be barred from entering Delhi.

More than 10 lakh vehicles may be affected

The Transport Department estimates that this Delhi Government rule may affect more than 10 lakh vehicles in the NCR cities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In total, about 2 lakh such vehicles in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana, adjacent to Delhi, do not meet BS6 standards. About 70 per cent of these vehicles are in the BS-3 and BS-4 categories. According to an estimate from the Transport Department, these two districts of Haryana alone have about 50,000 such commercial vehicles that do not conform to BS6 standards.

8 lakh such vehicles in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad

Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, along with Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, have more than 4,00,000 vehicles that don't meet BS6 standards. More than half of these vehicles are BS4 compliant, primarily petrol-powered cars. A senior transport department official told TOI that Ghaziabad also has about 4,00,000 vehicles that don't meet BS6 standards.

Those who commute to Delhi daily for jobs and business will be worst affected

The Delhi government's 'Winter Action Plan' is likely to have the greatest impact on those who commute to Delhi daily for work or business. BS6 vehicles comply with the country's newest and most stringent emission standards for motor vehicles. Bharat Stage (BS) standards set legally enforced limits for air pollutants emitted from internal combustion engines.

Strict checking arrangements at Delhi borders

To enforce this ban in Delhi, authorities are streamlining and strengthening checking systems at the capital's borders. According to officials, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras are being used at border checkpoints and major roads to read vehicle license plates automatically. These AI-powered cameras will identify vehicles entering the capital. According to a TOI report, around 300 enforcement personnel will be deployed to strictly enforce the new rules.

How to find out if your vehicle is BS6 compliant or not

The emission standards for all vehicles are listed on their registration certificates (RCs). You can easily check whether your vehicle is BS6 compliant by looking at your vehicle's RC.

You can also enter your vehicle details on the mParivahan mobile app to see which emission standards your vehicle meets.

Will the rules apply to two-wheelers as well?

Yes, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said these rules will apply to all types of petrol, diesel, and CNG vehicles.

What will happen if a non-BS6-compliant vehicle enters Delhi?

There is no information on what will happen if your vehicle is not registered in Delhi and you enter Delhi after the new rules come into force and are caught.

What are the rules for people living in Delhi?

If you live in Delhi and your vehicle is registered in Delhi, but you own a vehicle older than BS6, you must have a valid PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate). Without a valid PUCC, you won't get petrol, diesel, or CNG.

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