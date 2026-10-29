Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat sleeper train: First look out ahead of inauguration on October 31

The first video of the highly anticipated Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat sleeper train has surfaced. This first glimpse of the train's modern interior and aircraft-like amenities is rapidly going viral on social media. This premium train is scheduled to officially roll out on October 31, 2026. The video shows the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train coaches as luxurious and comfortable inside. Indian Railways introduced this sleeper version to provide a comfortable, modern experience for passengers. The train's interior has been designed with passenger comfort in mind. Sturdy, comfortable stairs allow easy access to the upper berths.

Special amenities inside the train

Every coach offers modern amenities like improved lighting, sensor-based touch-free bio-toilets, and mobile and laptop charging. Equipped with Kavach technology and other state-of-the-art safety features, this train will ensure passengers enjoy a fast and safe journey.

Preparations begin for October 31 launch

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Delhi and Varanasi is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 31, 2026. The train will cover about 760 kilometres. It will have 16 coaches in total, including 11 third AC, four second AC, and one first AC coach. The train is reported to have a capacity of approximately 823 passengers.

Vande Bharat sleeper train to halt at Prayagraj and Kanpur

This train will have major stops at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad. This will also provide passengers from these cities with the option to travel between Delhi and Varanasi. The train will be operated by Northern Railway.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper (27422) Timetable

Station Arrival Departure New Delhi Railway Station --- 09:40 pm Ghaziabad Junction 10:13 pm 10:15 pm Aligarh Junction 11:20 pm 11:22 pm Kanpur Central 02:45 am 02:50 am Prayagraj Junction 05:05 am 05:10 am Varanasi Junction 07:10 am ---

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper (27421) Timetable

Station Arrival Departure Varanasi Junction --- 08:50 pm Prayagraj Junction 10:35 pm 10:40 pm Kanpur Central 12:40 am 12:45 am Aligarh Junction 03:55 am 03:57 am Ghaziabad Junction 05:25 am 05:27 am New Delhi Railway Station 06:10 am ---

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