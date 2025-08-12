Delhi to get its first ice-skating rink in Dwarka; DDA awards tender | Project details Residents from all parts of the National Capital Region will be able to enjoy recreational activities with ease, thanks to the facility’s strategic location near the Dwarka Expressway. It will also be close to IGI Airport’s Terminal 3.

New Delhi:

Delhi will soon get its first ice-skating rink, offering the national capital residents one-of-a-kind winter sport experience. The facility will be developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at its sports complex in Dwarka Sector 23.

Covering an area of 4,200 square meters, the venue will house a 60m x 30m rink specifically designed to accommodate ice skating, ice hockey, figure skating and curling. It will be built as per the international standards.

"It is being developed within the cloverleaf of the Dwarka Sports Complex, strategically located near the Urban Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway, and the IGI airport tunnel. The project, conceptualized and executed under the guidance of Lt Governor VK Saxena, aims to boost both recreational options and sports infrastructure in Delhi," PTI quoted the DDA as saying in a statement.

LG Saxena’s dream project

LG Saxena pushed the project saying people were growing interest in niche sports but spaces for them in the national capital were limited.

“With growing interest in niche sports such as Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Figure Skating, and Curling across India, Hon’ble LG had directed DDA officials to explore the possibilities of creating such a facility in Delhi itself. It was observed that spaces in the National Capital for the enthusiasts to train, participate, and for organisers to host events in these sporting activities remain limited and hence it was decided to create an Ice Skating Ring,” the statement added.

Strategic location

Foreign partners to be roped in

The DDA said the tender of the project has been awarded and the land has been handed over to initiate the construction of the project. The project will be developed on a licence fee basis for 15 years. Foreign partners will be roped in for the construction of the project.