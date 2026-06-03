Delhi to Bihar travel set to get faster: New expressway link to bypass Lucknow traffic

New Delhi:

Millions of people travelling from Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh to eastern UP and Bihar could soon enjoy a smoother and faster journey. A long-awaited project to connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway is moving closer to reality, promising to significantly improve road connectivity across the state. The proposed link expressway will be around 51 kilometres long and is expected to be built at a cost of nearly Rs 4,775 crore.

Direct route between two key expressways

The new corridor is being planned to provide a direct connection between the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway.

Once completed, vehicles coming from Delhi, Noida, Agra and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh will be able to move seamlessly onto the Purvanchal Expressway without entering Lucknow city. This is expected to reduce congestion on city roads and cut travel time for long-distance commuters.

For passengers heading towards eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the project could make road travel faster and more convenient. One of the biggest hurdles facing the project appears to have been eased after thousands of farmers agreed to part with their land for the development.

According to officials, nearly 3,000 farmers have given their consent for land acquisition in villages across Lucknow and Unnao districts. The administration believes this development has cleared a major obstacle and will help speed up the project's implementation.

Efforts are now underway to secure approval from the remaining landowners so that the acquisition process can be completed without delays.

Compensation package for farmers

Authorities have assured farmers that they will receive attractive compensation for the land acquired for the project. Officials said landowners could receive up to four times the district magistrate's circle rate as compensation. With revised circle rates also being considered, some farmers may receive a higher payout than initially expected.

The administration has also warned against the involvement of middlemen and said strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to exploit the acquisition process. The benefits of the project are expected to extend beyond Uttar Pradesh.

Once the link road is operational, vehicles travelling towards eastern UP and Bihar will be able to bypass urban traffic and continue their journey through a fully connected expressway network. The improved connectivity is also expected to benefit businesses, transport operators and the logistics sector by reducing travel time and fuel consumption.

The new expressway link could become a game-changer for inter-state travel, especially for those regularly commuting between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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