Delhi's 3rd Ring Road: NHAI plans major extension to decongest national capital - Check details

New Delhi:

To ease the pressure on several crucial roads in Delhi, including the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Kalindi Kunj, and Sarai Kale Khan, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to come up with a significant eastern extension of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), which is commonly known as the 3rd Ring Road in the national capital. It will ensure the routing of traffic through city’s northeast part into Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and then to Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

Route Of New Six-Lane Highway

Beginning at Alipur in North Delhi, which currently serves as the northern endpoint of UER-II, the new six-lane highway is slated to run through Tronica City in Ghaziabad. Later, the proposed corridor will connect to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Mandaula. From there, it will pass through Ghitora and Farukhnagar, and then it will connect to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and terminate at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Highway To Ease Traffic

The extension will lead to major dilution of traffic, complementing the UER-II, which is likely to be fully operational by August this year. Once operational, the eastern arm of UER-II will act as a seamless corridor as it will cut across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana. The proposed corridor will serve different purposes, including its usability for both local and out-of-town vehicles.

The corridor will provide commuters from southern and southeastern Delhi with a direct route to the north, allowing them to avoid the city’s congested core as well as enabling long-distance traffic to bypass Delhi completely.

On the condition of anonymity, an official said, “The goal is to decongest Delhi by creating alternative corridors that allow intercity and freight traffic to avoid the city centre.”

According to the HT report, the official also stressed that the proposed extension is likely to be the top agenda of discussion during a meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on June 4.