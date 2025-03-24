Delhi's new EV Policy 2.0: 20 per cent parking space to be reserved for EVs - Here's what all expected One of the major announcements expected is that the government may mandate that any household purchasing a third four-wheeler must opt for an electric vehicle.

The Delhi Government is expected to announce the new Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 next month. In this, the government is expected to announce several steps to facilitate existing EV users and encourage others to purchase these vehicles.

According to reports, the government is expected to propose that all new buildings in the national capital will be required to provide EV charging points for at least 20 per cent of the entire parking space. Older buildings, too, will have to make such arrangements, but they will have to allot 5 per cent of the total parking lot to EVs to facilitate charging infrastructure.

Reports suggest that buildings with 20 car parking spaces will get occupancy certificates only if they have at least 4 EV charging stations.

Mandatory Electric Vehicles

The government wants to promote electric mobility in the city. Therefore, several changes are expected in the new policy. One of the major announcements expected is that the government may mandate that any household purchasing a third four-wheeler must opt for an electric vehicle.

Moreover, the policy is expected to propose that every household should have at least one electric vehicle as their third card. This move is expected to promote cleaner mobility in Delhi.

No more petrol and diesel three-wheelers

The media reports suggest that the government is planning to stop registering new petrol and diesel three-wheelers. Also, CNG auto-rickshaws that are over 10 years old may be replaced with electric ones.

The government has also committed to a full transition to electric buses to ensure a sustainable public transport system.

To make this transition smooth, the city is expanding the city's EV charging infrastructure.

The Delhi government has already announced key highlights of the proposed Delhi EV Policy 2.0 and it is aiming to make 95 per cent of new vehicle registrations electric by 2027.