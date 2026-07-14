Delhi-NCR witnessed 17.6% YoY rise in average housing prices in Q1 2026, here's what it means

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR's residential market continued its upward growth in Q1 2026, with average housing prices rising 17.6 per cent year-on-year. One of the biggest reasons for this growth has been the increasing preference for premium and luxury homes. Buyers today are prioritising larger living spaces, better amenities and integrated communities, while developers are responding by launching projects in the luxury segments. According to ANAROCK's Q1 2026 Residential Market Viewpoints report, Delhi-NCR recorded around 16,000 new housing launches during the quarter while average quoted prices reached Rs 9,620 per sq. ft., underlining the strength of the market.

Today's rise in prices is due to the improvement in infrastructure facilities, limited availability in the existing locations, and consistent demand for premium houses. Rather than a short-term increase, the market appears to be benefiting from structural factors that are reshaping residential demand across the region.

Enhanced accessibility has encouraged demand

Infrastructure development has played an important role in expanding the region's residential centre. Projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, Noida International Airport, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, RRTS, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and metro network expansions have improved connectivity across NCR. Also, the enhanced accessibility has encouraged demand beyond traditional residential hubs and has created opportunities for sustained price appreciation in several micro-markets.

Among those, Siddharth Vihar has emerged as one of the fastest-growing residential destinations in Ghaziabad. The micro-market, which lies adjacent to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is also benefiting from improved RRTS connectivity, has drawn homebuyers looking for connectivity while not compromising on their lifestyle.

According to Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, the 17.6 per cent year-on-year rise in Delhi-NCR's average housing prices in Q1 2026 shows the strengthened investment scenario.

"In NCR, Noida and Ghaziabad have emerged as one of the highly potential real estate markets backed by infrastructure-led development, expanding employment hubs, and sustained end-user demand. With the luxury housing demand growing stronger, we expect the market to reach new growth numbers in the coming quarters. In NCR, Noida sec-150 and Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad are two of the significant micro-markets gaining end-users and investors' interest in the luxury housing segment, and we expect these areas to further gain momentum and drive the realty market’s growth in NCR,” Tiwari said.

South Delhi continues to command premium valuations

Similarly, Golf Course Extension Road continues to benefit from its premium positioning by closeness to major business districts and supporting steady capital appreciation. South Gurgaon has also strengthened its position as an important growth corridor. Improved road infrastructure through the Southern Peripheral Road, expanding social infrastructure, and the launch of integrated residential communities have enhanced its appeal among end-users and investors alike. Meanwhile, South Delhi continues to command premium valuations due to its limited supply of new residential developments, established neighbourhoods and sustained demand from affluent buyers. Demand is not concentrated in already developed residential areas. Areas like Dwarka Expressway, New Gurugram, Sector 150 Noida and Greater Noida West are gaining importance as favored spots, due to better infrastructure and growing residential environments. Thus, prospects look positive.

Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, said, "Housing prices’ growth in Delhi-NCR is an indicator of the market's structural strength and evolving buyer preferences. South Delhi neighbourhoods are commanding premiums owing to their exclusivity, established social infrastructure, and limited supply, while Gurugram continues to be the hub of luxury housing backed by infrastructure upgrades, seamless connectivity, and bespoke luxury projects. As the area's infrastructure and economy keep evolving, Delhi-NCR is likely to lead the growth of the residential market. This growth pattern shows that people are inclined toward high-quality homes in premium micro-markets.”

In the Delhi-NCR region, infrastructure projects nearing completion and a shortage of supply at existing locations will continue to exert upward pressure on prices. As per a Reuters housing survey, residential prices in India's main cities will increase by 5 to 7 per cent annually over the next 3 years, owing to continued demand for high-quality homes.

"Delhi-NCR’s real estate market is on an upward growth trajectory, backed by buyers and investors' strengthened interest. The strongest growth is likely to come from the high market growth areas, further reinforcing the positive outlook for the market. With the constant development in the market landscape, location-specific fundamentals and real demand will increasingly shape long-term price appreciation," concluded Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World.

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