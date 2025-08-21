Delhi-NCR’s biggest railway station coming to Bodaki! Here's all you need to know According to an official, the total area in which the railway station and yard will be developed is likely to increase after getting additional land.

Greater Noida:

Preparations are underway to initiate the construction of the biggest railway station of Delhi-NCR in Greater Noida’s Bodaki. While the work on its engineering plan has been started, the Railways, in the meantime, have asked for some more land keeping in view the future needs. It is being speculated that the proposed 13 platforms and 98 lines can be increased.

Greater Noida's Bodaki Railway Station To Be Expanded

To tackle the increasing pressure of passengers on Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station, Greater Noida's Bodaki Railway Station is likely to play a crucial role. The new station will be expanded and made on par with international standards.

Under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), a Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) is being developed on 358 acres of land. The expansion of Bodaki Railway Station is a part of this. Notably, train metro and bus facilities will also be available in the same complex.

According to the DMIC official, a delegation of railway officials paid a visit to inspect Bodaki recently. The department officials are mulling over expanding the project that currently involves 13 platforms to cater to future needs. For this, a proposal to give some more land has been placed before the authority. Currently, 137 acres of land is being offered to the railways.

12.5 acres of land have been reserved for bus depots

Additionally, in the multimodal transport hub, 12.5 acres of land have been reserved for bus depots, 5.5 acres for metros and 65 acres for commercial activities.

Srilakshmi VS, ACEO, Greater Noida Authority said, "Bodaki will be developed as the biggest railway station in Delhi-NCR. This will reduce the passenger pressure on Delhi's Anand Vihar station. The process of land acquisition has been expedited so that work on the project can start soon. Survey work is going on after talking to the farmers."

Moreover, MMTH will be developed by dividing it into two zones. Zone-1 will have inter-state bus terminal (ISBT), regional bus terminal (LBT), metro rail transit system along with commercial and retail activities.