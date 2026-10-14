Delhi-NCR residential real estate witnesses 7% growth in third quarter of 2026, check details

India's residential real estate market is gaining momentum, with rising buyer interest, a stronger pipeline of new homes, and shifting preferences reshaping demand across major cities. According to NoBroker's India Residential Real Estate Q3 2026 report, housing demand across six major metros rose 7 per cent year-on-year in July-September, while new launches increased 32 per cent to 69,718 units. As the sector is in the festive quarter, the focus is moving towards converting this renewed interest into actual bookings and sustaining sales growth.

Price appreciation and evolving buyer priorities

Alongside improving demand, price appreciation and changing buyer expectations are also influencing purchasing decisions. Average residential prices across the seven cities rose 7 per cent year-on-year, while Delhi-NCR recorded a 12 per cent increase, according to Anarock. Buyers are increasingly assessing homes through a wider lens, considering connectivity, liveability, amenities and long-term value alongside location and pricing.

Micro-market dynamics across Delhi-NCR

Within Delhi-NCR, this evolution is especially visible in Noida and Gurugram, where micro-markets are developing distinct residential identities. In Noida, the Expressway corridor and Sector 150 are attracting buyers seeking planned communities, open spaces and access to key employment hubs.

Reflecting on this shift, Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said that Noida’s housing market is increasingly being shaped by buyers who look beyond the immediate purchase to the quality of life a neighbourhood can offer.

"The Noida Expressway and Sector 150 are attracting attention for their planned development, open spaces and connectivity. As homebuyers become more discerning, projects that combine thoughtful design, everyday convenience and sensible pricing will be better placed to translate interest into actual bookings. The festive season can provide an added impetus, particularly where the product matches the aspirations of end-users,” Tiwari added.

From emerging hotspots to legacy neighbourhoods

A similar emphasis on location-specific value is evident in Gurugram, although its residential story is shaped by a wider mix of established premium neighbourhoods and emerging growth corridors. Locations such as SPR, New Gurgaon, Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway are attracting interest as connectivity improves and residential ecosystems expand. Meanwhile, South Delhi continues to appeal to buyers who prioritise established neighbourhoods and a mature social infrastructure network. Together, these markets illustrate how varied buyer aspirations are influencing residential development across the wider NCR region.

“Delhi-NCR’s residential growth story is increasingly about the individual strengths of its micro-markets. Golf Course Extension, Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway and the South Delhi neighbourhood are gaining relevance among buyers looking for contemporary homes, improving connectivity and the potential of developing urban centres. South Delhi, by contrast, retains its appeal through established neighbourhoods and a distinctive residential character. The opportunity for developers lies in understanding these different aspirations and delivering homes that combine quality, location and long-term value,” said Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group.

As these micro-markets mature, the next challenge for developers is to ensure that new supply remains closely aligned with the expectations of prospective homebuyers. While luxury housing continues to influence price trends, demand across the wider residential market will also depend on suitable configurations, competitive pricing and access to everyday conveniences. In Gurugram, where established and emerging corridors cater to different buyer profiles, this alignment will be important in sustaining the momentum generated by improving sentiment.

Role of product relevance and buyer confidence

According to Ashwani Kumar of Pyramid Infratech, buyers are placing greater emphasis on connectivity, community living and access to everyday conveniences in Gurugram.

"Emerging residential corridors are creating opportunities for thoughtfully planned projects that respond to different lifestyles and requirements. We believe the festive quarter can strengthen buyer engagement, but lasting sales momentum will come from product relevance, transparent communication and the confidence that a home represents a sound long-term decision,” Kumar concluded.

ALSO READ:

Will recent RBI repo rate hike by 25 bps impact festive buying momentum? Here's what experts say