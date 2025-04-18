Delhi Metro Yellow Line Sonipat Extension: Push to residential, commercial and industrial activities With the announcement of the extension of the Yellow Line, Sonipat and neighbouring areas like Narela are expected to see a windfall of real estate business.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved a plan to extend the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line from Samayapuri Badli to Sonipat, via Nathupur. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now expected to begin work on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) soon. With this, residential, commercial and industrial activities are expected to get a big boost as connectivity is one of the prominent aspects behind the development of an area.

According to Akshay Taneja, MD, TDI Infratech Ltd, easy access to public transport saves time and adds everyday convenience.

"Hence, metro line extensions have such a strong impact on real estate, especially in Kundli and the broader Sonipat region. With construction beginning on the metro line, Kundli is set for a major upswing, particularly among North Delhi residents looking for better value without compromising on access. Further, upcoming developments like the RRTS are changing the game for the region and promise to slash commute times to Gurgaon and Noida to under an hour. Moreover, the connectivity offered by the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has turned Sonipat into a growth hub. Therefore, as demand rises, so do property values. TDI City Kundli, with its 1,100-acre expanse, stands to benefit significantly as residential demand surges. Hence, we’re expecting a strong wave of interest as people look to lock in homes ahead of the price escalation," Taneja said.

With the announcement of the extension of the Yellow Line, Sonipat and neighbouring areas like Narela are expected to see a windfall of real estate business, said Sanjeev Arora, Director, 360 Realtors.

"Located around 20 km from the Delhi Border, Sonipat is already a growing manufacturing and warehousing hub. Some of the prominent industries in the region include textile, packaging, paper, bicycle, automotive, etc. After the entrance of the metro line, business activities will get a shot in the arm," Arora said.

Already few prominent developers have started scouting land parcels to build big projects. In future, more such projects will multiply.