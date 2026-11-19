Metro travel could become easier for millions of people living in Delhi-NCR in the coming days. Preparations are underway to connect the capital's outskirts and densely populated areas to the metro network. A proposal to build eight new corridors has been submitted to the government as part of the Delhi Metro's Phase V(B) expansion. The most notable of these is the proposed metro route from Yashobhoomi (Dwarka Sector 25) to Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. Its construction could significantly ease travel for commuters between Delhi and Gurugram.

According to an RTI reply, the proposed Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25-Rajiv Chowk (Gurugram) corridor is among eight routes submitted to the government for approval under Phase V(B). The remaining seven corridors have received approval from the Delhi government and are now awaiting approval from the central government. A total of 65 metro stations are planned along these proposed routes.

The proposed 8 corridors are as follows:

Dhausa Bus Stand (Najafgarh) - Nangloi

Central Secretariat - Kishangarh

Samaypur Badli - Narela DDA Sports Complex

Kirti Nagar - Palam

Jor Bagh - Mithapur

Mayur Vihar Phase-3 - Shastri Park

Keshav Puram - Rohini Sector-34

Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 - Rajiv Chowk (Gurugram)

These areas will get the benefit of the metro:

The proposed corridor will connect many areas of Delhi with the metro network, where connectivity is currently limited.

Najafgarh - Nangloi: Nine stations will be built along the 11.9-kilometre route. This will benefit residents of Naresh Park Extension, Ranhola, Bakkarwala, Baprola, and Najafgarh Extension.

Central Secretariat - Kishangarh: The 15.9-km corridor will have 10 stations and will connect key locations such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Prime Minister's Museum.

Samaypur Badli - Narela: This 12.9-kilometre route will be an extension of the Yellow Line. Eight elevated stations will be built on it.

Kirti Nagar - Palam: This 9.9-km corridor will have six stations and will be an extension of the Green Line.

Jor Bagh - Mithapur: 12 stations are proposed on the approximately 17 km long route.

Mayur Vihar - Shastri Park: 8 stations will be built on this 13.2 km corridor.

Keshav Puram – Rohini Sector-34: There will be 12 elevated stations on the 16.3 km long route.

Work on Phase IV and Phase V (A) is also underway.

Work is also underway on other Delhi Metro expansion projects. In Phase IV, work is underway on the RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors. They are targeted for completion by December 2027. The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block and Indralok-Indraprastha corridors are targeted for completion by December 2030. Work and tendering are also underway on several routes under Phase V(A). This is expected to further expand the Delhi-NCR metro network in the coming years.

With PTI inputs

ALSO READ: