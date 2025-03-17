Delhi Metro signs MoU with Blue Dart to provide THIS service - Check details Under this collaboration, Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilising available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments, it stated.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Dart on Sunday to provide urban logistics service.

According to a statement from DMRC, the initiative - the first of its kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region - reinforces both DMRC and Blue Dart's commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistics solutions.

It further highlighted that the step will reduce dependency on road transport, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular emissions.

At the same time, DMRC will optimise its resources while reinforcing its commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions, it stated.

"Under this initiative, DMRC is leveraging its stations and tracks to establish a sustainable urban freight network across Delhi-NCR," DMRC stated in the statement.

It also aims to boost operational efficiency, shorten delivery timelines, and support urban freight systems with lower carbon emissions by repurposing metro premises into logistics hubs, it stated.

With this pioneering model, DMRC and Blue Dart will redefine urban logistics by integrating sustainability with innovation, ensuring a greener and more efficient future for cargo movement in metropolitan areas, it added.

Globally, metro systems are increasingly exploring ways to utilize spare capacity to generate revenue while promoting sustainability. For instance, Madrid Metro has initiated a pilot project in collaboration with logistic partners to transport parcels via metro trains, thereby reducing road traffic and pollution. DMRC is actively engaging with Madrid Metro to exchange insights and best practices in urban freight transportation.