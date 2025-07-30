Delhi Metro's new safety upgrade could save lives: Say goodbye to saree and bag snags with this game-changer The new system has been designed in such a way that it senses obstructions even when the doors appear shut and ultimately stops the train.

New Delhi:

Delhi Metro is known to be one of the top metro services worldwide, given its focus on user comfort and seamless experience. In previous years, it has continued to get better, and in that regard, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is slated to further enhance user safety by testing mechanism that prevents passengers and their belongings from getting trapped in train doors, according to a report by the Economic Times. The initiative has been taken after a tragic accident that took place in December 2023 which saw a 35-year-old woman losing her life after her clothing got stuck in a moving train’s door.

The DMRC has already retrofitted one of the trains with the new safety mechanism, which is undergoing trials. It intends to integrate the system further with four more trains over the next one to two years.

In a statement, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said, “Anti-drag is an advanced feature in the trains. If someone or something is stuck between gates, and if it senses pressure, it applies an emergency brake.”

According to a DMRC official, “DMRC has retrofitted one train with the anti-drag feature, which is under testing. Four more trains are also being fitted with the same. These trains will undergo detailed analysis and feedback, and based on the overall performance, the mechanism will be further explored for remaining trains or lines which may require the provision of this feature.”

The new system has been designed in such a way that it senses obstructions even when the doors appear shut and ultimately stops the train. It effectively decreases the sensor threshold from 15mm to 7mm. However, if objects are thinner than the range it covers, they may still go undetected.

DMRC is focusing on upgrading the older lines first, as the newer corridors—such as the Pink and Magenta lines—are already equipped with platform screen doors (PSDs).