Delhi to Meerut in just 30 Minutes? Here's how Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro will make it happen

New Delhi:

The travel between Delhi and Meerut is set to get smoother as the long-awaited Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are set to be unveiled soon. The introduction of these facilities will ease travelling by significantly curtailing the travel time. The travel experience is going to get better with shared tracks for flawless connections, new-age technology, and modern stations.

Moreover, Namo Bharat is a part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and it runs at speeds of up to 160 kmph. Passengers will have the option of catching a Namo Bharat train every 10 minutes. Notably, the service will run on the same tracks as the Meerut Metro.

Meerut Metro To Share Tracks With Namo Bharat

Over a 23 km stretch, the Meerut Metro will share tracks with Namo Bharat. The metro facility comprises 13 stations, placing it as the country’s first integrated intercity-urban train corridor.

Passengers will be able to catch a metro every 7 minutes, ensuring their seamless movement. Passengers will be able to switch between the two services on the same platform without the need to buy a separate ticket.

Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Undergoing Trials

Both the facilities - Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat - are currently undergoing trials with expectations of them being operational soon.

The centralized Operations Control Centre (OCC) oversees both services. It uses ETCS Level 2 technology along with Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) systems to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

Namo Bharat (Delhi–Meerut RRTS) Operating Hours:

Weekdays & Saturdays: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Sundays: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

First Train: Departs from Meerut South at 6:00 AM

Last Train: Leaves Modinagar North at 10:48 PM

Train Frequency: Every 5 to 15 minutes

Total Travel Time: Approximately 55 minutes for the full route

Meerut Metro—Operating Hours

Weekdays & Saturdays: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Sundays: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Train Frequency: