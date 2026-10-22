Delhi-Katra Expressway: Pathankot–Dayalachak stretch set to open by Dec, to reduce travel time to 25-30 mins

In a major development for regional infrastructure and inter-state travel, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the nearly 40-kilometre Pathankot–Dayalachak stretch of the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway is expected to open to commuters by December. The minister said that it will be a major boost to connectivity in the region and will reduce the travel time to 25-30 minutes. "...bypassing the Lakhanpur toll plaza and reducing travel time from 50–70 minutes to just 25–30 minutes...A significant step towards providing ‘ease of travel’," Singh said in a post on X.

Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway

Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway is one of India’s key infrastructure projects. It is designed to boost connectivity between Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. The 680-kilometre-long, access-controlled expressway will provide faster, safer, and more efficient travel for commuters, pilgrims, businesses, and freight movement.

According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the corridor will significantly reduce travel time, improve access to major religious and tourist destinations such as Amritsar and Katra, and enhance connectivity with national highways, logistics hubs and regional transport networks.

Expressway to be equipped with modern features

Equipped with modern safety features, intelligent traffic management systems and user-friendly highway amenities, the expressway is set to become a major catalyst for economic growth, tourism and regional development across North India.

Key sections inaugurated in 2026

In July 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated key sections of the expressway, marking a major step toward improving connectivity between Delhi and Katra. The completed sections are expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly six hours. The corridor will also strengthen connectivity for pilgrims and facilitate industrial and logistics activity along the route. The expressway is expected to cost around Rs 38,905 crore.

Meanwhile, the government has announced plans for a 630-kilometre corridor connecting Siliguri, Guwahati, and Shillong. The total project will cost approximately Rs 61,500 crore. Once completed, the project will reduce travel time and improve connectivity in the strategically important Northeast region.

The project also proposes a new greenfield highway from Jorabat near Guwahati to Barapani in Meghalaya. This will reduce the distance between the two places from approximately 100 kilometres to 66 kilometres.

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