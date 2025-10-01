Delhi-Gurgaon highway gets mega upgrade, elevated corridor to cut down traffic chaos details According to initial estimation, the elevated corridor is expected to be a 20-km-long stretch and likely to incur a cost of Rs 5,000 crores. However, the final cost can be reached once the project report is ready.

New Delhi:

In its bid to decongest the Delhi-Gurugram highway (NH-48), the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, and the two ring roads, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated planning work for the construction of an elevated corridor connecting AIIMS to the Mahipalpur bypass and the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. According to officials, the NHAI invited bids on Wednesday for a firm to be tasked with the responsibility of preparing the detailed project report (DPR), likely to be completed by October 15.

20-km-long stretch

According to initial estimation, the elevated corridor is expected to be a 20-km-long stretch and likely to incur a cost of Rs 5,000 crores. However, the final cost can be reached once the project report is ready.

As per the Delhi decongestion plan, the elevated corridor will start from AIIMS/INA and will stretch up to Nadira Marg, linking the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road. It will run parallel to the existing Delhi-Gurgaon highway, officials stressed.

The report states, “It will help in diverting traffic from Gurugram to Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida via NH-48. The elevated corridor will help decongest NH-48, MG Road, and both inner and outer ring roads by providing a direct signal-free route, thereby easing the pressure on existing arterial roads in south Delhi.”

Gurgaon connectivity needs to be improved

An HT report quotes Chief Scientist and Head of the Traffic Engineering and Safety Division at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), S. Velmurugan, as saying, “Delhi airport may also get relief after the opening of Noida/Jewar airport over the next five years, but the Gurgaon connectivity needs to be improved. The DPR should take care of minimising the traffic mess and alternative public transport construction.”

According to officials, the proposed elevated corridor, running for a distance of 20 km, will ease traffic in the AIIMS/INA area and Africa Avenue, connecting to the Nelson Mandela Marg by crossing the Ring Road. It will run along Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar and will pass Arjangarh, finally merging into the Faridabad-Gurgaon Road.