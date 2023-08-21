Delhi: Government to sell onions at Rs 25 per kg in national capital from today

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH A vegetable vendor weighing onions in a market

The government has announced that it will sell onions at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans starting Monday. The sale will be done by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF). The government has taken this step to provide relief to consumers from the high prices of onions, which have been hovering around Rs 40–50 per kg in recent weeks. The subsidised sale will be available in Delhi, and the government plans to expand it to other parts of the country in the coming days.

The NCCF will sell onions through its mobile vans and two retail outlets located at Nehru Place and Okhla in Delhi. The mobile vans will be dispatched to different areas of the city, and the retail outlets will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.

The government has also decided to procure an additional 2 lakh tonnes of onions to build up its buffer stock. This will help ensure that prices remain stable in the coming months.

The subsidised sale of onions is a welcome relief for consumers. However, it is important to note that this is a temporary measure, and the government will need to take other steps to address the underlying factors that are causing the rise in onion prices. These factors include a decline in production due to unfavorable weather conditions, and increased demand from export markets.

