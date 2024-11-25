Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open in January, travel time to be reduced to 2.5 hours: Check route, cost

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Check all about Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, constructed under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), is nearing completion and is expected to open in January 2025 for the general commuters. Once completed, this major expressway will transform the travel between Delhi and Dehradun, offering faster connectivity and boosting development along its route.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check cost

This expressway is being built at a total investment of Rs 13,000 crore and is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a government program to improve road infrastructure across India.

This expressway will pass through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will pass through the cities of Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check travel time

Once fully operational, this expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is 210 kilometres 130 mi) long, 12/6 lane access-controlled expressway, which will connect Delhi, the national capital of India, with Dehradun, the capital of the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The expressway has seven entry and three exit points to streamline traffic movement between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Interestingly, there will be no toll charged for commuters entering and exiting the expressway in Delhi.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check salient features