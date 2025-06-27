Delhi Commuters Alert: No fuel for these vehicles from July 1, check full details According to a directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), all end-of-life (EOL) vehicles will be prohibited from being refuelled in Delhi, regardless of their state of registration.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is set to ensure that end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) will not be able to access fuel at pumps from July 1, 2025. To ensure this, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) will monitor vehicles arriving at fuel stations with the help of automated number plate recognition (ANPR) camera systems. According to a directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), all end-of-life (EOL) vehicles will be prohibited from being refuelled in Delhi, regardless of their state of registration.

According to the rules, vehicle owners will be allowed to take away their cars after submitting an affidavit for the first time. But for the second time, such vehicles will be confiscated immediately.

Number Of Vehicles Whose Lifespan Has Expired In Delhi-NCR

There is a large number of vehicles whose lifespan has expired in the Delhi-NCR area. According to reports, the number of two wheelers whose lifespan has expired in Delhi is 62 lakh. Similarly, the number of four wheelers of the same category is 41 lakh. Apart from this, if we consider the NCR (National Capital Region), there are approximately 27.5 lakh vehicles in Haryana, 12.4 lakh in Uttar Pradesh and 6.1 lakh in Rajasthan, whose lifespan has expired.

The Rule Will Be Effective From November 1 In NCR

As per the directive, the rule will be implemented in NCR from November 1.

Get Ready To Pay A Fine

According to reports, vehicles seized for the second time will be sent directly to the Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facility (RVSF). Owners of vehicles from outside Delhi-NCR can be fined Rs 10,000 for four-wheeler ELV and Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers ELV. Also, there is a provision for penal actions, including arresting dealers or pump attendants for non-compliance with the new rules.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi.

A 2014 National Green Tribunal order prohibits the parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public areas.