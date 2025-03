Delhi Budget 2025: Rs 10 lakh coverage under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, says CM Rekha Gupta Delhi Budget 2025: Rs 10 lakh coverage under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, says CM Rekha Gupta

The BJP government today presented its maiden budget in the Assembly after over 26 years. Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government has allocated Rs 2,144 crore for PM Jan Arogya Yojna.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Delhi will now get an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for Ayushman Bharat.

"Along with the cover of Rs 5 lakh of the Center, the people of Delhi will be given a top-up of Rs 5 lakh," she added.