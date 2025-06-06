Delhi airport to cancel over 100 daily flights for three months due to runway upgrade The key focus of the upgrade is to enhance Instrument Landing System, elevating it to Category III (CAT III) standards. Once completed, this will significantly improve the airport's ability to facilitate aircraft landings in dense fog—an annual operational challenge at Delhi airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Friday (June 6) that 114 daily flights- approximately 7.5 per cent of total operations- will be cancelled for a period of three months starting June 15 (Sunday), owing to upgradation work on one of the airport’s key runways, RW 10/28. The runway will remain closed from June 15 to September 15 as part of infrastructure enhancements aimed at improving flight safety and operational efficiency, particularly during low-visibility conditions in winter. The primary component of the upgrade involves the enhancement of the Instrument Landing System (ILS), which will be upgraded to Category III (CAT III) standards. This upgrade will enable aircraft to operate during dense fog, a recurring challenge at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

There will be minimal impact: DIAL

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, addressing a press conference, said the temporary suspension of flights was carefully planned to minimise passenger inconvenience. “We handle around 1,450 flight movements a day. Of these, only 114 operations will be cancelled, and another 86 flights will be rescheduled to off-peak hours,” he said.

Jaipuriar added that passengers are being notified well in advance to ensure smooth transitions. “This adjustment has been coordinated closely with all airline partners to avoid congestion and maintain operational stability.”

Runway and terminal overview

IGIA currently operates with four runways—RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28—and two active terminals, T1 and T3. Terminal 2 is temporarily closed for maintenance.

The initial ILS upgrade for RW 10/28 began on April 8 but was paused due to operational disruptions and unexpected congestion caused by weather-related challenges and easterly winds. The civil aviation ministry subsequently ordered resumption of runway operations, deferring the upgrade to mid-June.

Completion timeline

While RW 10/28 will return to service by September 15, the ILS upgrade work will continue through to November 27, just ahead of the fog season. DIAL, which is majority-owned by GMR Airports, assured that the rescheduling process was implemented in coordination with all stakeholders, including airline representatives present during the announcement. The operator reiterated that the upgrade is essential for maintaining efficiency and safety during the winter months.