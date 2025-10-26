Delhi Airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to reopen today. Key changes to look out for Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 will reopen today after a major revamp, introducing features like self-baggage drop, new boarding bridges, virtual information desks, and better facilities for differently-abled passengers.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will reopen its upgraded Terminal 2 (T2) today, Sunday. The revamped terminal was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The upgraded T2 aims to offer passengers a smoother, faster, and more comfortable journey, featuring new technologies and modern facilities.

Passenger experience gets a tech upgrade

One of the biggest additions to the terminal is the Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) system, allowing passengers to check in their luggage independently, reducing waiting time at counters.The terminal now features six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) for faster boarding and deboarding. It also includes Virtual Information Desks, clear wayfinding signage, and improved facilities for persons with reduced mobility (PRM) to make travel more inclusive.

The new ceiling with skylights provides better lighting, while the upgraded HVAC system ensures improved air quality. The terminal also features modern fire safety systems, a high-resolution Flight Information Display System (FIDS), and redesigned airside areas for smoother aircraft movement.

Airline realignment: Who’s flying from where

With T2 reopening, airlines will see major changes in their operating terminals:

1. IndiGo will now operate from all three terminals:

Terminal 1: Existing domestic flights

Terminal 2: Flights numbered 6E 2000–6E 2999

Terminal 3: Domestic flights 6E 5000–6E 5999 and all international departures

2. Air India will shift around 60 domestic flights from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2.

3. Air India Express will move all its domestic flights to Terminal 1.

4. SpiceJet and Akasa Air will continue operating from Terminal 1.

Together, IndiGo and Air India will manage about 120 domestic flights daily from the new T2, easing congestion and improving connectivity.

Terminal designed for modern travel

At the inauguration, Minister Naidu said that Indian airports are evolving into world-class transit hubs at record speed. Calling T2 a “reimagined and revitalised version” of the 40-year-old terminal, he said it reflects India’s growing aviation ambitions. Handling nearly half of northern India’s air traffic and around 50,000 passenger transfers daily, Delhi Airport continues to play a crucial role in India’s expanding aviation network.